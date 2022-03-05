Carolina Hurricanes come back to beat Pittsburgh in OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Andrei Svechnikov scored on a power play at 3:14 of overtime as the Carolina Hurricanes completed a rally from a two-goal deficit to defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Friday night.

Svechnikov’s 23rd goal of the season allowed the Hurricanes to snap a two-game skid. Pittsburgh’s Kris Letang went to the penalty box for slashing with 2:13 remaining in overtime. Jordan Staal scored two goals for the Hurricanes, who won for the fourth time in 16 chances (4-10-2) when trailing after two periods. Antti Raanta stopped 22 shots. Jake Guentzel and Sidney Crosby both had a goal and an assist for the Penguins, who fell to 23-1-2 when leading through two periods. Casey DeSmith made 38 saves.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.