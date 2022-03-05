Because of dry conditions, officials warn to use caution when burning outdoors

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - With the dry conditions southeastern North Carolina is experiencing, along with low humidity rolling in, and wind, officials are urging the community to use caution when burning outdoors.

Pender County is considered to be under “extreme wildfire danger”.

In 1986, the Holly Shelter fire burned over 73,00 acres. Again in the same area in 2011, the Juniper Road fire burned for almost three months before being contained.

Officials with Pender County Emergency Management say that with the recent conditions, they’ve seen an uptick in calls relating to outdoor burns.

“Over the past couple of weeks, we have seen a slight increase in outside fires,” said Pender County Emergency Management Director Tommy Batson. “Strictly because of the low humidity, light winds, and the grass, sticks and limbs haven’t greened up yet. People are not using the appropriate measures to control their fire.”

The Holly Shelter Game Land is extremely likely to spark a wildfire, officials say.

Because of the organic soil and heavy vegetation, plus the number of homes in and around the Hampstead area, officials say they have to keep a close watch on the area.

Southeastern North Carolina is experiencing drought-like conditions along the coast. Pair that with low humidity and light winds, the likelihood of a fire getting out of control is high.

“We are in drought conditions per the national weather service,” Batson says. “And the threat of wildfire has risen because of that.”

Officials say you can legally burn vegetative debris grown on your property, but they ask that you obtain a burning permit from the North Carolina Forest Division before doing so.

They also say if you do decide to burn outdoors, you should have the proper tools in case it gets out of control.

“If you decide to, please have tools, buckets of water, water hose, and the necessary items required to prevent that fire from escaping,” said Batson.

