Activist to host child abuse awareness march on Saturday

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Child abuse prevention activist Elijah Lee, will host the 5th Annual Child Abuse Awareness March on Saturday.

The event will highlight the need for mental health counseling and services for our young adults.

The march is from 1p.m. until 2 p.m. at Centennial Park in Roanoke Rapids.

Lee encourages parents to create signs with their children to teach them the importance of activism, while having the difficult conversation about child abuse and resilience.

Masks will be required for the event.

