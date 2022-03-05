2 North Carolina men sentenced to prison for crime outbreak

NEW BERN, N.C. (AP) - A federal prosecutor says two men described as gang members have been sentenced to federal prison for their parts in a North Carolina crime outbreak which developed from a drug-related robbery attempt almost four years ago.

U.S. Attorney Michael Easley says Greer Old was given 20 years in prison by a federal judge in New Bern on Friday, and Daniel Reaves received a 12-year sentence after the New Hanover County men pleaded guilty to multiple crimes.

The men were accused of beating and shooting a man who they believed had heroin.

Old was captured by police two days later after shooting at an officer.

U.S. Marshals tracked down Reaves in Kentucky.

