Two years after North Carolina’s first COVID-19 case, Eastern Carolinians reflect

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - It was exactly two years ago when North Carolina’s first COVID-19 case was reported.

“At first it was a little bit hard,” Isaiah Brannon, a Jacksonville resident said as he reflected on the beginning of the pandemic.

“I was in Birmingham, Alabama when the outbreak started,” Brannon continued. “It was crazy, especially getting the test for the first time. I was one of the people that didn’t do well with the test, I’ve always been like a chill kind of laid-back guy, but it was like ‘dang this is a bummer.’”

The state COVID-19 test positivity rate hit its record high of 36.2% in North Carolina on January 22, 2022.

Onslow County Health Director Kristin Hoover says the count had a rollercoaster ride of its own with almost 14,000 cases this past January... more than it had in the entire year of 2020.

“This COVID pandemic has been like nothing that we’ve ever seen before,” Hoover said.

Despite 76% of Onslow County residents having received at least one dose of the vaccine and the percent positivity rate being down to 8.3%, Hoover continues to urge caution.

“It’s not quite over, not just yet,” Hoover said. “Certainly it is our sincere hope that we have lived a lifetime event and that we will not face something like this again. I mean I think that’s what we all hope for.”

