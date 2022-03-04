Advertisement

Two wanted on drug trafficking charges in Craven County

(L-R) Nikera Lee, Ashton Royal
(L-R) Nikera Lee, Ashton Royal(Craven County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:55 AM EST
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are wanted on heroin and fentanyl charges in Craven County.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office and New Bern police served a search warrant at a home on H Street in New Bern. Officials say Ashton Royal, 28, and Nikera Lee, 25, are both wanted for trafficking in opium, felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin/fentanyl and felony maintaining a dwelling for selling heroin/fentanyl.

During the search, officials say heroin/ fentanyl, three firearms, money, scales and other packaging material consistent with the distribution of narcotics was seized.

Anyone who knows where Royal or Lee are should call law enforcement immediately.

