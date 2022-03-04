Police: High school student stabs another student at track practice on elementary school grounds

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police say a high school student is in custody for the apparent stabbing of another high school student.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says at about 5:29 p.m., officers responded to the track area near Manning Elementary School because of an attack.

Once they arrived, police say they found a victim with what appeared to be stab wounds on his body. The victim was brought to Vidant North and will be flown to another facility for treatment, according to police.

Police Chief Bobby Martin says both the suspect and the victim were students of Roanoke Rapids High School on the elementary school’s property for track practice.

WITN is told the suspect is in the custody with the police department and the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District has been told about the attack.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they will give updates as they become available.

