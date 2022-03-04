Advertisement

Police: High school student stabs another student at track practice on elementary school grounds

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - Roanoke Rapids police say a high school student is in custody for the apparent stabbing of another high school student.

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department says at about 5:29 p.m., officers responded to the track area near Manning Elementary School because of an attack.

Once they arrived, police say they found a victim with what appeared to be stab wounds on his body. The victim was brought to Vidant North and will be flown to another facility for treatment, according to police.

Police Chief Bobby Martin says both the suspect and the victim were students of Roanoke Rapids High School on the elementary school’s property for track practice.

WITN is told the suspect is in the custody with the police department and the Roanoke Rapids Graded School District has been told about the attack.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and they will give updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Funerals set for mother & son killed in Carteret County plane crash
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina

Latest News

James Hoyle
Silver alert cancelled for missing 77-year-old man
Water faucet
Part of Chowan County under boil water advisory
Pitt-Greenville Airport
Officials encourage public not to be alarmed as PGV conducts drill
Jacob "Jake" Taylor
Plane crash victim funeral planned for Saturday
March will highlight the need of mental health counseling for young kids.
Activist to host child abuse awareness march on Saturday