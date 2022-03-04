Saving Graces: Bullwinkle

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - This week’s featured pet from Saving Graces 4 Felines is ready to go on an adventure!

Bullwinkle, named after the famous cartoon, is a 6-month old brown tabby cat. Volunteers say he is extremely playful and loves attention from people and other cats.

Volunteers say he would make a wonderful addition to any home, especially if you have other pets. If you are considering adopting two cats, his friend Rocky would make a great pair!

You can apply online. Saving Graces is meeting potential adopters by appointment only.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.