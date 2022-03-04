Advertisement

Roanoke Rapids teen facing charges in stabbing at high school track practice

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 9:35 AM EST
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - A teenager is facing charges after police say he stabbed another student during track practice.

Roanoke Rapids police say a 16-year-old is facing assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. The teenager is accused of stabbing an 18-year-old during track practice at Manning Elementary School Thursday evening.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is listed in serious, but stable condition.

Police Chief Bobby Martin says both the suspect and the victim were students of Roanoke Rapids High School on the elementary school’s property for track practice. Police say the two students had an ongoing dispute, which led to the stabbing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

