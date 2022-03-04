Prescribed burn happening today in Croatan National Forest to conduct

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Croatan National Forest is conducting a prescribed burn in Carteret County Friday.

Officials say the 1,327 burn will take place on Pringle Road and Millis Road. A helicopter will be used during the burn.

Smoke and firefighters will be visible, so people are asked to avoid the area while the work is going on.

The goal of the burns is to reduce the amount of fuel on the forest floor to prevent catastrophic wildfires and improve habitat for fire adapted species.

