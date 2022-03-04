POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Someone made off with hundreds of dollars in groceries from an Eastern Carolina supermarket.

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.

Officers say the man got away with more than $400 worth of groceries from the store.

Police on Friday released surveillance photos of the man and his car with hopes someone will recognize him.

If you can help, call Winterville police at 252-756-1105 or the Pitt-Greenville Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

Police say a reward is being offered in this case.

