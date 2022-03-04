POLICE: Man arrested after barricading himself in Elizabeth City home

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A man is facing charges after police say he barricaded himself inside a home.

Elizabeth City police arrested Jonathan Foskey Thursday night. Officers went to serve him several outstanding warrants when they say he barricaded himself inside a home on Hunter Street.

Police were able to talk him out and Foskey was taken to Sentara Albemarle Medical Center for a medical evaluation unrelated to this arrest.

Police did not provide any other information regarding what he was facing charges. We’ve reached out to the police department for more details.

