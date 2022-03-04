Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which happens first: lightning or thunder?

One makes the other happen
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:04 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Spring is nearly here! We have already had 4 days in the 80s in Eastern NC in 2022. Warmer air means thunderstorms will be forming before you know it. In a thunderstorm, which happens first, thunder or lightning?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 4
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 4(WITN)

It can be hard to tell which came first during a storm since there can be nearly constant lightning and thunder, however one definitely happens before the other. Think it over and make a selection. See below to see if you are correct.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 4
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 4(WITN)

Lightning can be 5 times hotter than the surface of the sun. A bolt of lightning heats the up the narrow column of air it goes through like an explosion. The rapid heating then rapid cooling of the air column, produces a sound wave. That sound wave is thunder. So, lightning happens first and it causes thunder.

The sound of thunder can tell you whether the lightning struck the ground near you or not. When you hear the cracking sound before a loud boom, then the lightning was likely a cloud to ground strike (or ground to cloud). Thunder that just rumbles on and on is often a cloud to cloud strike. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Funerals set for mother & son killed in Carteret County plane crash
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina

Latest News

Steady sea-level rise has put homes and buildings along the coast in imminent danger. This is a...
Present-day sea-level rise can be traced back to 1800s
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 3
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Is it freezing above us today and if so, how close?
Fire danger is higher Thursday afternoon due to weather conditions
Fire danger is increased today with warm, dry, breezy weather
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 2
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What is it called when the sun is highest in the sky each day?