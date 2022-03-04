Onslow County Schools announces principal for new elementary school

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County Schools has announced the principal for Clear View Elementary School, which is scheduled to open for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year.

Superintendent Dr. Barry Collins announced Denise Gartner, who currently serves as Sand Ridge Elementary principal, will be Clear View’s principal, effective June 1st, 2022.

OCS says the decision was approved by the Onslow County Board of Education during its Tuesday meeting.

Gartner has been the principal of Sand Ridge since July 2015 and began her teaching career with OCS as a fourth-grade teacher at Southwest Elementary.

