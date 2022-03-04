New Bern mayor not running for re-election; seeking county commission seat

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw will not seek a third term, instead he’s running for county commission.

Filing for offices ended at noon today and he filed for the county seat at 10:30 a.m.

Outlaw was first elected mayor in 2013 and re-elected four years later when he defeated former mayor Lee Bettis.

“I had two terms as mayor. It’s time for somebody else to get that leadership opportunity,” said Outlaw. “I want to help bridge the gap between the city and the county.”

He made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Congress in 2019 and prior to becoming mayor had served as an alderman in New Bern.

Outlaw filed for the District 4 seat on the Craven County Commission, joining Edwin Vargas and incumbent E.T. Mitchell on the ballot.

“I want to build on our county’s success and confront our challenges head on,” Outlaw said. “I believe our community works best when every voice is at the table. That’s why I want to continue conversations with local civic groups, neighborhood associations, parents of school children, our churches, and faith-based organizations.”

There are four candidates seeking the top spot in New Bern. Those are Tim Harris, current alderman Jeffrey Odham, Maxwell Oglesby, and retired police chief Toussaint Summers.

Last year’s municipal election was delayed due to COVID-19-related delays in the gathering of data for the U.S. Census.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.