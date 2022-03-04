Advertisement

New Bern mayor not running for re-election; seeking county commission seat

New Bern mayor not running for re-election; seeking county commission seat
By WITN Web Team and Maddie Kerth
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 2:24 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Mayor Dana Outlaw will not seek a third term, instead he’s running for county commission.

Filing for offices ended at noon today and he filed for the county seat at 10:30 a.m.

Outlaw was first elected mayor in 2013 and re-elected four years later when he defeated former mayor Lee Bettis.

“I had two terms as mayor. It’s time for somebody else to get that leadership opportunity,” said Outlaw. “I want to help bridge the gap between the city and the county.”

He made an unsuccessful bid for U.S. Congress in 2019 and prior to becoming mayor had served as an alderman in New Bern.

Outlaw filed for the District 4 seat on the Craven County Commission, joining Edwin Vargas and incumbent E.T. Mitchell on the ballot.

“I want to build on our county’s success and confront our challenges head on,” Outlaw said. “I believe our community works best when every voice is at the table. That’s why I want to continue conversations with local civic groups, neighborhood associations, parents of school children, our churches, and faith-based organizations.”

There are four candidates seeking the top spot in New Bern. Those are Tim Harris, current alderman Jeffrey Odham, Maxwell Oglesby, and retired police chief Toussaint Summers.

Last year’s municipal election was delayed due to COVID-19-related delays in the gathering of data for the U.S. Census.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Funerals set for mother & son killed in Carteret County plane crash
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina

Latest News

Pitt County Board of Elections
Candidate filing for 2022 elections ends in North Carolina
Judge blocks move to keep Cawthorn off state ballot
Senate hopeful Cheri Beasley speaks in New Bern
U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley visits New Bern
A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district...
Lawyers ask US justices not to block new NC Congress map