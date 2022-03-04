Judge blocks move to keep Cawthorn off state ballot

A federal judge on Friday blocked an effort to keep U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn off North Carolina ballots this year.

WRAL-TV is reporting that the North Carolina State Board of Elections may not proceed with an inquiry that could have disqualified the congressman over his role at a Jan. 6, 2021, protest that turned into an attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The congressman sued in federal court in January to keep the inquiry from moving forward.

Cawthorn’s lawsuit argued that the state elections board doesn’t have the power to take him off the ballot. Among other things, he argued that “running for political office is quintessential First Amendment activity and afforded great protection.”

Officials with the elections board didn’t immediately say whether the board would appeal.

