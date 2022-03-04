Advertisement

Inflation rates not expected to influence broadband prices

By Jackson Parrish
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:28 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Consumers are noticing drastic price differences as inflation continues.

Internet prices saw some of the most troubling increases in the past two years because digital access became more of a necessity than ever before.

People learned how important wireless internet is to their daily lives, especially if they needed to work or learn from home during pandemic-induced isolations.

Prices for things like gas and groceries have skyrocketed, but as internet prices have risen over the past two years, for now, they are expected to stay relatively the same.

“We have been able to keep everything the same. We don’t have any planned increases for our broadband products,” InfinityLink CEO Jeremy Rich said.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the average household’s income in Eastern North Carolina is about $50,000 per year.

Internet providers say their price point is around 2% of that average income.

“It’s very important to us to maintain that $59 price range so that people can afford internet,” Eastern Carolina Broadband CEO Susan Myers said.

But access to high-speed internet can be difficult for many living in rural areas.

“When we started, 60% of school children in our area didn’t have access to high-speed internet,” Myers said. “90% of the farmers didn’t. That also means, not only are kids falling behind, but once they grow up, they’re going to move away.”

“We want to be a great resource for the community, we want people to move here. Without the high-speed internet, they’re not going to stay here,” Rich added.

Internet service providers have built small internet towers in areas formerly used for other things to help expand access to people.

One tower was built in the middle of a cow pasture as a way to utilize the space.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Funerals set for mother & son killed in Carteret County plane crash
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina

Latest News

James Hoyle
Silver alert cancelled for missing 77-year-old man
Water faucet
Part of Chowan County under boil water advisory
Pitt-Greenville Airport
Officials encourage public not to be alarmed as PGV conducts drill
Non-profit organization to re-open M.E.D. Community Thrift Store in Ayden
Jacob "Jake" Taylor
Plane crash victim funeral planned for Saturday