Advertisement

Gas prices hit highest cost in nearly a decade, surpass $4 in some states

Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march toward $4 a gallon. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 11:06 AM EST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Gas prices are continuing to rise as tensions in Russia and Ukraine have mounted, putting pressure on oil markets worldwide.

The majority of U.S. states and cities have seen sharp increases, with the national average rising 11 cents since Monday, according to AAA.

With prices hitting a national average of $3.84, AAA says gas is at the highest cost since September 2012 and rising at a pace we haven’t seen since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Thursday, San Francisco became the first major city in the United States to reach an average price of $5 per gallon, according to GasBuddy.

“San Francisco just made history as the first-ever U.S. city to reach an average of $5 gas,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “And unfortunately, this record is likely just the beginning of a larger trend of price spikes to come to California and the entire country.”

Gas prices have passed the $4 per gallon mark in nine other states, and the national average is expected to get there soon.

Fuel saving tips from AAA

According to AAA, driving habits are the biggest factor that impacts vehicle fuel consumption and reminds drivers to follow the speed limit to save on fuel.

AAA also says easing into starts and stops are two easy ways to reduce fuel consumption, adding that using cruise control can help drivers save as well.

Biden is considering energy sanctions on Russia. (Source: CNN, Zaporizhzhia NP, Mayor of Energodar, CNN Prima, UNICEF, RTL Netherlands, VTM)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Funerals set for mother & son killed in Carteret County plane crash
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina

Latest News

James Hoyle
Silver alert cancelled for missing 77-year-old man
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row