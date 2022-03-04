Funerals set for mother & son killed in Carteret County plane crash

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for a mother and son who died in last month’s plane crash in Carteret County that claimed eight lives.

“Kole” McInnis was one of four East Carteret High School students killed when the private plane went down some three miles off the coast. The aircraft was returning to Beaufort from a duck hunting trip to Hyde County.

His mother, Stephanie Fulcher, 42, also died in the crash.

Services for the 15-year-old and his mother will take place Sunday, March 13th at 2:00 p.m. at the Fulcher home at 772 Seashore Drive in Atlantic. The family will receive friends following the service, which will also be streamed on Munden Funeral Home’s website.

Earlier this week, funeral arrangements were announced for the pilot, “Teen” Rawls, and his son, Jeffrey.

The National Transportation Safety Board is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.