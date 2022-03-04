Advertisement

Food drive held in Pitt County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 21 hours ago
AYDEN, N.C. (WITN) - A food drive was held in Ayden Friday at the Anointed Ones Church.

People lined up in their cars as volunteers filled them with food items like milk, vegetables, fruit, and meat.

Organizers said they have been seeing a huge need for food in communities and they hope events like this one help people.

“The turnout is good and the food is really needed in the community... the food is really needed,” Charles Cooper of the Anointed Ones Church said.

Organizers also said they usually give out food five days a week at the site and they are always looking for donations to help them continue their efforts.

