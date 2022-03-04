Duplin County sheriff retiring after serving 20 years

KENANSVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Another veteran Eastern Carolina lawman says he is retiring at the end of the year.

Blake Wallace has been Duplin County’s sheriff for 20 years.

“It’s time. I’ve spent over 30 years in law enforcement,” Wallace told WITN. “It’s been an honor to serve.”

Before being elected sheriff, Wallace spent 10 years with the State Bureau of Investigation.

Last month, Greene County Sheriff Lemmie Smith retired after 23 years in that job.

