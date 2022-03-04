Cyclist killed after colliding with car on Outer Banks

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WITN) - A man was killed Thursday evening when, while riding his bicycle, he collided with a car.

The Kill Devil Hills Police Department named 52-year-old Robert Doak, of Kill Devil Hills, as the deceased. Police say as of 1:00 p.m. Friday, there are no charges against the driver of the 2019 Chevy Spark that hit Doak.

Police did not identify the driver of the car, only saying they were a 79-year-old resident of Nags Head.

Police said the crash occurred at about 7:56 p.m. Thursday in the 1800 block of North Croatan Highway (US 158). They say Dare County ambulances and the Kill Devil Hills Fire Department arrived and tried to save Doak.

WITN is told that when police arrived, the driver of the car was still there and gave a statement to police.

Police said there are still details of the crash under review, but the preliminary investigation is that the driver of the Chevy Spark was traveling south on US 158 when Doak crossed three lanes (from east to west) and entered the fourth lane where the driver of the Spark was and they collided.

