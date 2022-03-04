Advertisement

CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief robs Walgreens, assaults customer with bananas

A brazen robbery was caught on video at a San Francisco Walgreens. (Source: KGO/Nicolas Stennet/SRS Protection/handout video/CNN)
By Dion Lim
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KGO) - A brazen robbery was caught on video at a San Francisco Walgreens.

The suspect is seen casually going through the store and filling a large bag with merchandise while staff and customers watch. At least one customer was assaulted in the process.

The video shows Walgreens employees on the phone with police while the suspect takes various merchandise from behind the counter.

At one point, one customer begins to record the thief but has his cellphone smacked out of his hand. The suspect then throws a bunch of bananas at the customer.

The customer tries to fight back and flings more bananas at the suspect. The thief then returns fire with some Chips Ahoy! cookies. Eventually, the suspect leaves the store.

Nicholas Stennet, the man who recorded the incident, said he wasn’t afraid to record from a distance.

“If there’s no gun involved, I’m not too scared of bananas and Chips Ahoy!” Stennet said.

It’s unclear if the suspect was caught.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Funerals set for mother & son killed in Carteret County plane crash
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina

Latest News

James Hoyle
Silver alert cancelled for missing 77-year-old man
A woman runs as she flees with her family across a destroyed bridge in the outskirts of Kyiv,...
Cease-fire attempt in Ukraine fails amid Russian shelling
Microsoft is joining the list of companies that have halted with business with Russia.
Microsoft suspends sales in Russia
Phoenix Mercury's Brittney Griner elbows Chicago Sky's Stevanie Dolson during the second half...
WNBA’s Brittney Griner arrested in Russia on drug charges
Gas prices are spiking across all 50 states and the national average is on a steady march...
Gas prices continue to rise for second day in a row