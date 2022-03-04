Advertisement

CarolinaEast Medical Center named among best hospitals in the country

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 4, 2022 at 8:52 AM EST
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - CarolinaEast Medical Center was named one of the top best hospitals in the country for the fourth year in a row.

Newsweek magazine released their annual list of “World’s Best Hospitals.” CarolinaEast was ranked 101 out of 6,090 hospitals in the United States, which ranks in the top 1.6% of the country.

Three data sources were used for the evaluation, including hospital recommendations from peers, patient experience and medical KPIs (patient safety, hygiene measures, and quality of treatment).

The hospital says during the fiscal year 2021, they had more than 2,600 employees, nearly 250 physicians and more than 400 volunteers cared for more than 14,000 inpatients and more than 53,000 emergency patients.

