Candidate filing for 2022 elections ends in North Carolina

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The opportunity for candidates to file for government seats in 2022 ended Friday.

Several political candidates came in last minute to the Pitt County Board of Elections to put themselves in the running for a seat.

Those candidates wanted to run for Pitt County Commissioner and a seat on the Pitt County Board of Education.

Filing ended at noon Friday.

Filing stopped and started several times because of the redrawing of political lines in North Carolina.

“This makes the third time for filing for this election,” Dave Davis, Pitt County Board of Elections director said. “We started last December and it was paused for a while, then it started back up, and then it stopped again. We started for the third time last week and we made it through this time.”

Election days for the midterm are April 28th and May 17th. One-stop voting will start in Pitt County.

