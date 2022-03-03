Advertisement

Voter ID lawsuit to state Supreme Court in accelerated appeal

(WIBW)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:54 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - The North Carolina Supreme Court has agreed to accelerate appeals in a photo voter identification lawsuit by hearing the case without waiting for the Court of Appeals to deliberate first.

The justices on Wednesday granted the request of lawyers for minority voters who successfully sued at the trial-court level to bypass arguments at the intermediate-level appeals court.

In September, a divided panel of three trial judges threw out the state’s 2018 photo ID law, ruling that it intentionally discriminated against Black voters.

Republican leaders disagreed and appealed. Oral arguments could happen this summer. Two other voter ID legal cases are pending.

