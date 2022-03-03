Advertisement

Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:31 PM EST
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fight with a knife outside a Sam’s Club landed two women in jail this afternoon.

Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.

Chief Ryan Willhite said two women, 36-year-old Natasha Bryant, and 33-year-old Lacoya Forbes, both from Washington, were fighting in the parking lot when Bryant took out a knife. The chief said that Bryant cut Forbes on the arm and the foot.

The two were charged with simple affray while Bryant also faces assault with a deadly weapon charge.

Both women were treated at the scene by EMS and both received unsecured bonds.

