Surf City appoints new member to council

Town of Surf City
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Surf City has appointed a new member to the town council.

The council voted to appoint John Koloski as the newest member during a meeting Tuesday night.

Koloski currently serves as the chairman of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Advisory Committee and has worked with the council and staff over the last 4 years, overseeing growth in programming and facilities in his department.

Posted by Town of Surf City on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Koloski will be sworn in by the town clerk on March 18.

