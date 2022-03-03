Surf City appoints new member to council

SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Surf City has appointed a new member to the town council.

The council voted to appoint John Koloski as the newest member during a meeting Tuesday night.

Koloski currently serves as the chairman of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Advisory Committee and has worked with the council and staff over the last 4 years, overseeing growth in programming and facilities in his department.

*Press Release* Town of Surf City Announces New Appointment to the Council Surf City, NC – The Surf City Town Council... Posted by Town of Surf City on Thursday, March 3, 2022

Koloski will be sworn in by the town clerk on March 18.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.