Surf City appoints new member to council
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 9:10 AM EST
SURF CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The town of Surf City has appointed a new member to the town council.
The council voted to appoint John Koloski as the newest member during a meeting Tuesday night.
Koloski currently serves as the chairman of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Advisory Committee and has worked with the council and staff over the last 4 years, overseeing growth in programming and facilities in his department.
Koloski will be sworn in by the town clerk on March 18.
