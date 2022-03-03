Advertisement

Settlement over driving while poor license revocations ok’d

A North Carolina REAL ID looks like a standard driver’s license or ID card, except for the gold...
A North Carolina REAL ID looks like a standard driver’s license or ID card, except for the gold star in the upper right-hand corner. (Credit: NCDMV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:33 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has approved an agreement designed to help tens of thousands of North Carolina residents whose driver’s licenses are revoked only because they can’t afford to pay traffic fines and court costs.

The settlement signed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder and disclosed Thursday essentially ends a 2018 lawsuit.

The settlement directs the Division of Motor Vehicle to send letters and emails to about 185,000 people letting them know about the legal process to seek the waiver of traffic fees and court costs. Similar notices will be sent in the future before revocations are complete.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Captain David Holmes of the La Grange Volunteer Fire Department suffered a heart attack on...
Former fire chief who died in the line of duty brought home to La Grange
Police: High school student stabs another student at track practice on elementary school grounds

Latest News

Pitt County Board of Elections
Candidate filing for 2022 elections ends in North Carolina
Jada Summerville
Greenville police searching for missing teen with history of running away
Ayden food drive
Food drive held in Pitt County
Kinston City Hall
Masks no longer required in City of Kinston buildings
Duplin County Sheriff Blake Wallace
Duplin County sheriff retiring after serving 20 years