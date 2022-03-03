Settlement over driving while poor license revocations ok’d

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - A federal judge has approved an agreement designed to help tens of thousands of North Carolina residents whose driver’s licenses are revoked only because they can’t afford to pay traffic fines and court costs.

The settlement signed by U.S. District Judge Thomas Schroeder and disclosed Thursday essentially ends a 2018 lawsuit.

The settlement directs the Division of Motor Vehicle to send letters and emails to about 185,000 people letting them know about the legal process to seek the waiver of traffic fees and court costs. Similar notices will be sent in the future before revocations are complete.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.