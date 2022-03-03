Advertisement

U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley visits New Bern

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Senate candidate Cheri Beasley stopped in New Bern Thursday to introduce herself and ask the community about their concerns.

When Beasley opened the floor for questions, visitors asked about the high costs of healthcare and childcare, as well as ways to encourage young people to vote.

“We know that so many farmers here are concerned about the cost of fertilizer prices going up and so that’s one of the big issues here,” Beasley said.

Beasley is predicted to win the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate. If she does win, she will then run against the Republican nominee on Nov. 12th. There are currently 12 candidates in the race.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Funerals set for mother & son killed in Carteret County plane crash
Millions of vaccines go unused in North Carolina.
Millions of vaccines wasted in North Carolina

Latest News

Pitt County Board of Elections
Candidate filing for 2022 elections ends in North Carolina
Dana Outlaw
New Bern mayor not running for re-election; seeking county commission seat
Judge blocks move to keep Cawthorn off state ballot
A panel of trial judges has made additional changes to North Carolina’s congressional district...
Lawyers ask US justices not to block new NC Congress map