U.S. Senate candidate Cheri Beasley visits New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Senate candidate Cheri Beasley stopped in New Bern Thursday to introduce herself and ask the community about their concerns.

When Beasley opened the floor for questions, visitors asked about the high costs of healthcare and childcare, as well as ways to encourage young people to vote.

“We know that so many farmers here are concerned about the cost of fertilizer prices going up and so that’s one of the big issues here,” Beasley said.

“Also lowering costs around access to healthcare and making sure there are good-paying jobs and really fighting for a strong economy... It’s important to be here to listen to people to make sure we’re getting things right and setting the right priorities.”

Beasley is predicted to win the Democratic nomination for the U.S. Senate. If she does win, she will then run against the Republican nominee on Nov. 12th. There are currently 12 candidates in the race.

