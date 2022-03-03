Rep. Murphy holds moment of silence on U.S. House floor for Carteret County plane crash victims

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WITN) - U.S. Congressman Greg Murphy held a moment of silence Thursday morning on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives to honor the eight victims of the Carteret County plane crash and their loved ones.

Murphy was joined by other state congressional leaders in commemorating the Eastern Carolinians that tragically lost their lives in the Feb. 13th accident. On that day, “a catastrophic tragedy took place in a close-knit Eastern North Carolina community,” Murphy said.

He continued, “There are no words to describe the pain and devastation that our community has felt in the weeks following this tragic accident. Yet through this heartbreak, we have been moved by the outpouring of love and support from those across North Carolina.”

The congressman thanked first responders, the U.S. Coast Guard, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, and state agencies for coming together in support of the families impacted, as well as all community members who are helping the Down East community recover.

Murphy listed the names of the eight victims, their ages, and residence, before asking for a moment of silence “to remember those who perished on that fateful day.”

Murphy’s remarks can be watched here.

