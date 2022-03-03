Advertisement

Pre-school & kindergarten early registration announced for Lenoir County Public Schools

LCPS early registration
LCPS early registration(Lenoir County Public Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:01 PM EST
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County Public Schools announced Thursday when its early registration for pre-school and kindergarten students will be.

LCPS says early registration for entering pre-school and kindergarten students for the 2022-2023 school year will be held from March 28 to April 1 at all LCPS elementary schools during regular school hours.

The school system says on Thursday, March 31, registration will be held from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Spanish-language translators will be at the schools. It adds that to help its youngest students get off to a good start, it is giving away a free bookbag with school supplies to any student who registers to kindergarten during the week of March 28.

Early registration is encouraged so that LCPS can make sure children meet all the requirements to begin school on the first day and that parents and guardians have an opportunity to get answers to questions about immunization, transportation, food programs, and other aspects of the programs.

The 2022-2023 school year begins on Aug. 29th, although kindergarten students and pre-schoolers will have staggered enrollment for the first week of school, according to LCPS.

The school system says new kindergarteners must be five years old on or before Aug. 31 and pre-schoolers must be three or four years old on or before Aug. 31. Certain documents are required to register kindergarteners and pre-schoolers.

For kindergarteners, a certified birth certificate, a full and complete record of the child’s immunization, and the NC Health Assessment, two documents verifying address and, if applicable, verification of guardianship are required.

For pre-schoolers, a birth certificate; verification of household incomes, such as the most recent pay stubs; verification of benefits received the previous year through TANF, child support, social security, unemployment, or other household income; and verification of guardianship, if applicable, are required.

More information on kindergarten registration can be found by calling 252-527-1109 and more information on pre-school registration can be found by calling 252-939-1200 or 252-527-8099.

New Bern mayor not running for re-election; seeking county commission seat
Rise of gas prices affects local businesses
Man works his job.
Strong U.S. job growth shows COVID-19′s fading grip on economy
