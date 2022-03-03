Pitt County students help classmate in need of service dog

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A group of Pitt County art students is going above and beyond to raise money for a classmate with a condition that would benefit from having a service dog.

Six-year-old Clara Thompson was diagnosed with microdeletion syndrome, a condition that weakens muscles and causes a delay in speech.

She was born with a hole in her heart and doctors didn’t expect her to make it. But Clara Thompson is doing just fine.

However, for her to continue living life to the fullest and beating the odds, her father, Travis Thompson, says their family is seeking a service dog.

“The service dog is going to help her out in several ways. Help her with stability, going up and down steps and walking around easier. At the same time, it’s going to alert us before she starts to crash so we can give her the treatment before it gets into a serious situation.”

To help the Thompson family raise enough money to purchase a service dog, Chicod School’s art club is selling shirts that read “Chicod Loves Clara’s Dog” for $20 each.

The dog will cost about $20,000, so the goal is to sell at least 500 shirts.

Students and Art Club Coordinator Cathryn Bello believe this goal is reachable with the help from the community.

“[The students] feel like they’re a part of this dog. So, when the dog is there, they’re going to say ‘I had a part in this dog being here and helping Clara,’” Bello said.

Clara Thompson’s mother, Jana Thompson, tells WITN they’ve already reserved a dog and should receive it by Christmas.

To donate directly to Clara Thompson’s cause, click here. To request a shirt, contact this email: ChicodServiceDog@gmail.com.

