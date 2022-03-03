Advertisement

Pitt County considering creating family justice center to help domestic violence victims

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 4:31 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County is considering creating a family justice center to help victims of domestic violence and other forms of abuse.

Family justice centers are facilities that bring experts and resources together under one roof for victims to conveniently access. There are currently 11 counties in North Carolina that have built such centers, which can include customized services including attorneys, law enforcement, counselors, and victim advocates.

Pitt County professionals met Thursday to hear from the Goldsboro center’s director and to gather information for planning a potential one in Greenville.

Domestic violence advocates tell WITN having resources in one location makes it easier and faster for victims to move forward safely.

“It’s one stop, and when you get to that door as a victim, you are backed up by a lot of people and a lot of services that you need,” Laura King, Center for Family Violence Prevention executive director said.

The planning phase is currently being funded by federal grant money. If a center is built, it could be funded through a combination of state, federal, and local dollars, based on which organizations and services participate in the project.

