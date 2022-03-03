Advertisement

Pitt Community College makes masks optional inside campus buildings

By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt Community College is making masks optional for students, employees, and visitors inside campus facilities starting Monday, March 7th.

PCC administrators decided to drop the college’s mask mandate at a recent meeting. The college says that the change comes after Gov. Roy Cooper encouraged municipalities and public schools to end their mask mandates.

PCC says that since Jan. 30th, the number of reported COVID-19 cases at the college has declined. The most recent period measured, Feb. 20 through Feb. 26, only showed five cases.

PCC Administrative Services Vice President Rick Owens says the college’s leadership team will continue monitoring the pandemic and remain in contact with public health officials to ensure the campus remains as safe as possible.

