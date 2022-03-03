Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Is it freezing above us today and if so, how close?

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Did you ever wonder how we get hail on a hot summer afternoon? Hail is made of ice! Today, Thursday, has afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. How far up do you think we have to go to hit freezing?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 3 (WITN)

Since this is a yes or no question, I can’t offer any hints today. Good luck. Check below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 3 (WITN)

Actually, the freezing line is about 9,000 feet up on this warm, windy, Thursday afternoon. That is less than 2 miles up! Throughout the year, we are always within 5 miles of freezing. Obviously, the air at the surface can be much warmer than air just a couple of miles above us. For those interested in snow forecasting, the temperature at 5,000 feet is often the most crucial in determining whether we get snow or rain. During winter storms, that tends to be a “warmer” layer of air which transports low level moisture over our area. If it can be below freezing, then a snowflake can survive the trip from the higher cloud to the surface. - Phillip Williams

