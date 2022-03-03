Advertisement

Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Is it freezing above us today and if so, how close?

Air temperatures above the Earth drop quickly
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 2:08 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Did you ever wonder how we get hail on a hot summer afternoon? Hail is made of ice! Today, Thursday, has afternoon temperatures in the low 80s. How far up do you think we have to go to hit freezing?

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 3
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 3(WITN)

Since this is a yes or no question, I can’t offer any hints today. Good luck. Check below to see how you did.

Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 3
Phillip's Weather Trivia Answer Mar 3(WITN)

Actually, the freezing line is about 9,000 feet up on this warm, windy, Thursday afternoon. That is less than 2 miles up! Throughout the year, we are always within 5 miles of freezing. Obviously, the air at the surface can be much warmer than air just a couple of miles above us. For those interested in snow forecasting, the temperature at 5,000 feet is often the most crucial in determining whether we get snow or rain. During winter storms, that tends to be a “warmer” layer of air which transports low level moisture over our area. If it can be below freezing, then a snowflake can survive the trip from the higher cloud to the surface. - Phillip Williams

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Captain David Holmes of the La Grange Volunteer Fire Department suffered a heart attack on...
Former fire chief who died in the line of duty brought home to La Grange
Police: High school student stabs another student at track practice on elementary school grounds

Latest News

Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 4
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: Which happens first: lightning or thunder?
Steady sea-level rise has put homes and buildings along the coast in imminent danger. This is a...
Present-day sea-level rise can be traced back to 1800s
Fire danger is higher Thursday afternoon due to weather conditions
Fire danger is increased today with warm, dry, breezy weather
Phillip's Weather Trivia Question Mar 2
Phillip’s Weather Trivia: What is it called when the sun is highest in the sky each day?