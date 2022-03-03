Advertisement

Percent positive test rate drops to four-month low

North Carolina COVID-19 positive case rate
North Carolina COVID-19 positive case rate(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 12:37 PM EST
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The percentage of tests that come back with the COVID-19 virus has dropped below 5% for the first time in four months.

The state Department of Health and Human Services reported on Thursday that the percent positive rate was now at 4.9%, down from a high of 33.9% on January 17th.

The last time the rate dropped below 5% was on November 6th when it dipped to 4.4%.

The percent positive rate is a good indication of how strong the virus is in the state.

On Thursday, DHHS reported 2,377 new cases while just 1,401 people were in the hospital with the virus. Hospitalizations have been consistently dropping since hitting a peak of 5,206 on January 26th.

