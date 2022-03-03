Meeting to discuss oceanfront houses in Rodanthe today

RODANTHE, N.C. (WITN) - Officials will meet Thursday to discuss collapsing homes on our shoreline.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore will meet comes after a Rodanthe home collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean back in February. It’s believed that beach erosion played a part in its destruction.

The meeting is from 6-7 p.m. at the Rodanthe-Waves-Salvo Community Building.

Organizers say they will discuss the recent collapsed house, provide updates on other ocean-front houses and answer questions from community members.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.