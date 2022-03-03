Lawyers ask US justices not to block new NC Congress map

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Some voters and advocacy groups who successfully challenged previous North Carolina redistricting maps are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reject an effort by state Republicans to block new congressional lines.

They filed briefs Wednesday in response to an emergency request by GOP legislative leaders last week.

The Republicans argue it was wrong for state judges to redraw the state’s 14 congressional districts. They say the U.S. Constitution leaves that to legislators.

Wednesday’s briefs argue that state courts have authority to invalidate plans that violate a state’s constitution.

They also argue it’s too late to alter lines when candidate filing for the May 17 primary ends Friday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.