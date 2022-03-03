Advertisement

JetBlue pilot removed from plane after failing breathalyzer, authorities say

A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer,...
A JetBlue pilot was removed from a plane before takeoff after failing a breathalyzer, authorities say.(JetBlue via MGN)
By WABC Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 7:29 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUFFALO, NY (WABC) - Authorities removed a JetBlue pilot from the cockpit of a plane Wednesday because he was under the influence, authorities say.

An official says the pilot was going through security at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in New York when a Transportation Security Administration officer noticed that he appeared to be drunk

Authorities identified the pilot at 52-year-old James Clifton.

The TSA officer notified authorities who then removed Clifton from the plane before takeoff.

He blew a 0.17 on a breathalyzer test, according to Helen Tederous, public affairs director for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority. The legal limit for pilots is 0.04.

JetBlue said in a statement that Clifton was removed from his duties.

He could face federal charges.

The flight was delayed for more than four hours, according to data from FlightAware.

Copyright 2022 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Captain David Holmes of the La Grange Volunteer Fire Department suffered a heart attack on...
Former fire chief who died in the line of duty brought home to La Grange
Police: High school student stabs another student at track practice on elementary school grounds

Latest News

A thief (right) robbed a Walgreens in San Francisco and assaulted a customer (left) in the...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief robs Walgreens, assaults customer with bananas
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia to punish ‘fake’ war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
Jada Summerville
Greenville police searching for missing teen with history of running away
Markets worldwide have swung wildly over the last week on worries about how high prices for...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
Police arrest man for recording hundreds of people without their permission in gym locker rooms.
Man arrested after camera hidden in coffee cup found in gym locker room