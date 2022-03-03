Greenville doctor announces candidacy for city council

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A doctor has announced his candidacy for a seat on Greenville’s City Council.

Dr. Rob McCarthy plans to file later Thursday for the District 4 seat.

McCarthy owns his own chiropractic office in Greenville and does work as a foster care provider and lacrosse coach.

In a press release, he says he wants to focus on the city’s public safety, economic growth and flooding infrastructure.

If elected for a two-year term, I hope to listen and serve District 4 and the city by bringing what I have learned as an engaged family man, physician, and coach to bear upon decisions City Council makes for the betterment of our families, our neighborhoods, and our region.

As of now, the only other candidate who has filed for the seat is the incumbent Rick Smiley.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.