Former fire chief who died in the line of duty brought home to La Grange

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WITN) - The body of an Eastern Carolina firefighter who died in the line of duty on Monday was brought home this afternoon.

Captain David Holmes of the La Grange Volunteer Fire Department, who was a current town councilman and former fire chief, suffered a heart attack on February 20th while at the scene of a fire.

The 51-year-old passed away on Monday.

A procession of law enforcement vehicles and fire trucks brought his body back from Raleigh. This as friends, family, and first responders gathered along U.S. 70 to pay their respects.

“A true servant of this community. He loved this town. He loved the La Grange Volunteer Fire Department and every member on it, and I really consider it an honor as many others do I’m sure to be able to call him friend.”

Visitation for Holmes will be Sunday from 3:00-6:00 p.m. at Rouse Funeral Home in La Grange. Graveside service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday at the Fairview Cemetery in La Grange.

A GoFundMe site has been established by the fire department to help the Holmes family.

David Holmes (Lenoir Co. Sheriff's Office)

