Fire danger is increased today with warm, dry, breezy weather

Conditions expected to improve this evening
Fire danger is higher Thursday afternoon due to weather conditions
By Phillip Williams
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 1:50 PM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There is an increased fire danger for Eastern North Carolina through 7pm. A combination of existing dry conditions with gusty winds and higher than average temperatures is causing the increased fire danger. The dew point, which is a measure of how dry the air is, is low today. Cooler and more humid air will build into the region tonight.

The drought monitor extended the “abnormally dry” designation westward to include all of Pitt County, most of Martin and Bertie Counties, and parts of Greene and Edgecombe Counties. Moderate drought continues for much of Duplin, Southern Lenoir, Western Jones, and most of Onslow Counties. The central and north coast continues as abnormally dry.

Fire danger conditions are expected to improve this evening as a cold front moves in from the northeast. With lower temperatures tonight, the risk of brush fires will diminish some. Significant rain isn’t expected until next week, so fire danger conditions may return over the weekend.

