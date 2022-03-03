Emerge Gallery to unveil new sculpture exhibits

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two new sculpture exhibits will be unveiled in the east this weekend.

The Pitt County Arts Council at Emerge Gallery says the first Friday ArtWalk for March will center around an indoor sculpture exhibit that will be on display at the gallery from March 4-24.

Emerge is also unveiling the DownEast National Juried Outdoor Sculpture Exhibition on Friday. The exhibit spans across 14 locations in Pitt County, including in Greenville, Farmville, Winterville and Ayden. You can see all of the locations here.

The ArtWalk will run from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Friday, March 4. You can also view the sculptures on your own time for the next year.

