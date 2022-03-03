ECU Community School starts lego league program

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The East Carolina University Community School has a new program where students use legos to learn.

The Pirate Lego League, which is the first of its kind in Eastern North Carolina, was started by a senior at J.H. Rose High School.

The senior is leading the class, and he says the legos help students learn about science, technology, engineering, and math.

“They’re able to learn about structure and things like... if you build too high and you don’t have a wide base, it’ll fall over. So they need to account for that,” Carter Lamson said. “They learn about structure, they learn about math, later on they’ll learn a bit about science and how some things work together.”

The program is especially important because so many children had limited schooling this past year because of the pandemic.

