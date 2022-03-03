Advertisement

Bill including water contamination relief for Camp Lejeune veterans passed

Marine and NATO forces train at Camp Lejeune.
Marine and NATO forces train at Camp Lejeune.(Deric Rush)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:23 PM EST
WASHINGTON D.C. (WITN) - The Honoring our PACT Act, which includes North Carolina-focused legislation on relief for victims of water contamination at Camp Lejeune, was passed Thursday.

The bill, that passed the U.S. House by a vote of 256-174, provides health care benefits for more than 3.5 million toxic-exposed veterans and it also provides an extension of combat eligibility for health care from five to ten years with a one-year open enrollment period for those veterans who missed their window.

The Honoring our PACT Act, according to Rep. Murphy, includes the congressman’s original legislation, the Camp Lejeune Justice Act, which gives relief to veterans and their families that fell victim to water contamination at Camp Lejeune.

The full details of the Honoring our PACT Act can be found here.

