Advertisement

Biden, other Quad leaders to meet virtually amid Ukraine war

US ambassador to UN says Russia is preparing to use banned weapons. (Source: CNN, POOL, UNTV, UKRAINE MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS, RUSSIA 24, et. al.)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 3:32 AM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW DELHI (AP) — President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of India, Australia and Japan will talk virtually Thursday in a meeting of the Indo-Pacific alliance known as the Quad that comes a week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

India’s External Affairs Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the leaders will “exchange views and assessments about important developments in the Indo-Pacific.”

The U.S., Australia and Japan supported a resolution at the U.N. General Assembly to demand an immediate halt to Moscow’s attack on Ukraine and the withdrawal of all Russian troops. India abstained from Wednesday’s vote.

President Joe Biden responded to shouted questions Wednesday at the White House. (Source: CNN)

The leaders of the Quad nations — Biden, India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida — are also grappling with China, which the Quad countries have accused of economic coercion and unsettling military maneuvering.

The Quad Leaders will have an opportunity to continue their dialogue after their September summit in Washington hosted by Biden, Bagchi said.

Caption

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Winterville police said it happened shortly before noon at the Sam’s Club on Winterville Parkway.
Two women arrested after fight with knife outside Sam’s Club
Gary Thomas dragged by Washington County sheriff's deputy into the courthouse.
Family calls for excessive force investigation on Washington County Sheriff’s deputy
Winterville police said it happened on Monday at the Food Lion on Old Tar Road.
POLICE: Man leaves Winterville Food Lion without paying for $400 in groceries
Captain David Holmes of the La Grange Volunteer Fire Department suffered a heart attack on...
Former fire chief who died in the line of duty brought home to La Grange
Police: High school student stabs another student at track practice on elementary school grounds

Latest News

A thief (right) robbed a Walgreens in San Francisco and assaulted a customer (left) in the...
CAUGHT ON CAM: Brazen thief robs Walgreens, assaults customer with bananas
FILE - This March 29, 2018 file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq...
Russia to punish ‘fake’ war news, blocks Facebook, Twitter
Jada Summerville
Greenville police searching for missing teen with history of running away
Markets worldwide have swung wildly over the last week on worries about how high prices for...
Stocks tumble as war overshadows ‘fantastic’ US jobs data
Police arrest man for recording hundreds of people without their permission in gym locker rooms.
Man arrested after camera hidden in coffee cup found in gym locker room