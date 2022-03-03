Beaufort County school dresses in costumes to celebrate Dr. Seuss

BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Chocowinity Primary School students and staff dressed in costumes to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday Wednesday.

It was important for elementary school kids to celebrate this year because the pandemic prevented them from reading with their teachers frequently.

Virtual learning was difficult for students at young ages, but now they are glad to be back in person and in costume.

“I couldn’t hear, I couldn’t go to the library, I couldn’t see my friends,” Natalie Boyd, a second-grader said.

Literacy experts say almost anyone can teach children to read, but those who are trained to do so will have much more success.

“Being able to have that interaction with adults is a great way to get our kids more involved with literacy, and student achievement will immediately go up,” Reading Recovery Teacher Lauren Johnson said.

Teachers say they are so glad to be back in the classroom, where they are better equipped to teach children than parents.

“Those are working families, and there is just not enough time in their day to provide them with literacy like they would at school,” Pre-K Teacher Emily Houston said.

It’s easy to forget about isolated learning, but it was very difficult for the many students who didn’t have access to the materials they needed.

“Some just don’t have access to books. And having them back in school, we’re able to put books in their hands and they’re able to listen to literacy and read literacy,” Houston said.

Experts say there are so many more benefits to learning in a classroom compared to when they were at home.

“They’re definitely not reading as much, the accountability is not there, they’re not around their peers,” Johnson said.

After being with their families so much the past couple of years, going back to school was also hard for students.

Dressing up for Dr. Seuss’ birthday was a way to implement fun into the school day.

Participants said one of the most exciting parts of the day’s celebrations was when they got to have their families visit school and read with them.

“I’m really glad because my gran-Jan is here and she is two hours away from here, because I never... it’s been a long time since I have seen her,” Olivia Houston, a second-grader said.

Teachers recognized the importance of parents being able to join their students in class.

“So their parents can come in and they see what we’re doing in school and they’re just able to connect with the classroom,” Emily Houston said.

Chocowinity Primary School also had a book fair set up where kids who read at home could earn money to buy books.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.