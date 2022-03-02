What will Biden discuss in State of the Union address? Eastern Carolinians have hopes

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolinians hope President Biden will discuss both domestic and international problems in his first State of the Union address.

“I’d love to hear him talk about rebuilding the economy first and foremost,” Phillip Murray, a Pamlico County resident said.

“I want to hear him say something about war crimes,” Jeffrey Hattley, a New Bern resident said.

According to Dr. Keith Lyon, Beaufort Community College history professor, polls say Americans want to learn how the president plans to tackle inflation.

“It is a uniquely challenging situation in terms of the entwinement of the health crisis with the economic crisis,” Lyon said.

”I think he’s gonna talk about strengthening supply chains, which would make more goods available, which is going to bring down prices.”

Another key point is the war overseas, as Russian troops continue to attack Ukraine on multiple fronts.

“Biden has room to brag a bit on what a good job he has done in terms of uniting NATO and the world in sanctions against Russia,” Lyon said.

According to a February AP-NORC poll, 55% of people disapprove of how Biden is doing his job.

“He is judged right now by a majority of Americans as a failure, but as we well know, those sort of numbers can change rapidly,” Lyon said.

Lyon recalled that historically, presidential approval ratings jump post-crisis. For example, George W. Bush’s numbers increased after 9/11.

The president is set to speak at 9:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

