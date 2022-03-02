Vidant Health sees ‘much better’ COVID-19 trends

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - On a sunny Wednesday afternoon, a car drove by an empty entrance at Vidant Health’s COVID-19 testing site in Greenville.

The lower turnout is much different than what the hospital system saw in February when nearly 40% of the tests taken came back positive.

“That was a positivity rate of 39.2%,” Dr. Ryan Gallaher, Vidant Health infectious disease and epidemiology specialist said.

But in one month, trends dropped significantly, according to Gallaher. For example, the seven-day moving average dropped from 39.5% of tests returning positive in a week to 9.7%.

As of Tuesday, Vidant Health reported 108 confirmed COVID-19 inpatients at the hospital system and 20 ICU patients.

“Of those 20, nine are on the ventilator,” Gallaher said. “Of those numbers, 30 of our total inpatients altogether are vaccinated. Seven in the ICU are vaccinated, and two that are on the ventilator have been vaccinated.”

Gallaher compared the statistics to what the hospital system was seeing in January.

“Much better,” Gallaher said. “There’s some light at the end of the tunnel after all. From the best that we can tell, which is around the 25th of January, we had 499 test results on January 25th. 248 positive in one day, with a positivity of 49.7%.”

Although Vidant Health eased its visitor restrictions, effective Wednesday, the effort is done “carefully,” as hospitals teeter on the edge of full capacity with patients with non-COVID related issues, according to Vidant Health.

“We still have a lot of patients in the inpatient side,” Gallaher said.

“Hopefully in the next couple of weeks that’ll improve, but I think in the outpatient setting, most of us are able to take a deep breath and deal with things, discuss things that are non-COVID-related. We still have a lot trickling out that needs to be done in the hospital, so we’re still in the midst of the surge in the hospital, and doctors and nurses that are there are still dealing with that.”

